-
Now Playing: Handcuffed man leaps over courthouse railing
-
Now Playing: Kroger supplier recalling 35,000 pounds of ground beef that may contain hard plastic
-
Now Playing: Quick-thinking bystander trips up armed suspect
-
Now Playing: Woman found stabbed to death at mall
-
Now Playing: Passengers claim flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
-
Now Playing: School superintendent arrested for defecating on another school's property
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump says he 'would love to speak' with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Arizona teachers end their 6-day walkout
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old woman shot dead in NJ while driving home
-
Now Playing: WWII veteran graduates college at 96
-
Now Playing: Authorities say they foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a Texas mall
-
Now Playing: Police injured in explosion after possible hostage situation
-
Now Playing: 1 dead from E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, CDC says
-
Now Playing: Kangaroo seen hopping along Texas roadway
-
Now Playing: Military plane that crashed on Georgia highway had just undergone maintenance
-
Now Playing: Georgia family claims gunman kicked down door, fired gun during home invasion
-
Now Playing: Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion
-
Now Playing: Georgia plane crash could have been much worse
-
Now Playing: Woman tearfully recounts 1998 kidnapping of her newborn from hospital
-
Now Playing: Hawaiian authorities warn Kilauea volcano could erupt