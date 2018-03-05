Hawaiian authorities warn Kilauea volcano could erupt

More
According to scientists, 50 small earthquakes were detected on Wednesday morning.
0:25 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaiian authorities warn Kilauea volcano could erupt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54915296,"title":"Hawaiian authorities warn Kilauea volcano could erupt","duration":"0:25","description":"According to scientists, 50 small earthquakes were detected on Wednesday morning.","url":"/US/video/hawaiian-authorities-warn-kilauea-volcano-erupt-54915296","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.