Hawaii’s COVID-19 shutdown hits tourism hard

More
Hawaii Gov. David Ige discusses his state’s plans to reopen and whether the travel and tourism industry can recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
5:13 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaii’s COVID-19 shutdown hits tourism hard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:13","description":"Hawaii Gov. David Ige discusses his state’s plans to reopen and whether the travel and tourism industry can recover from the coronavirus shutdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70801515","title":"Hawaii’s COVID-19 shutdown hits tourism hard","url":"/US/video/hawaiis-covid-19-shutdown-hits-tourism-hard-70801515"}