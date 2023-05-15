Healing from hate: Buffalo residents look for solutions 1 year after shooting

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reports on how Buffalo residents are coping one year after 10 people were killed in a racially motivated attack, and what’s being done by the community to ensure racial equity.

May 15, 2023

