Health care workers are at a breaking point

More
ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung speaks to various health care workers who feel burnt out by the COVID-19 pandemic, and by people who believe it is a hoax, as cases continue to rise.
4:34 | 11/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Health care workers are at a breaking point

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:34","description":"ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung speaks to various health care workers who feel burnt out by the COVID-19 pandemic, and by people who believe it is a hoax, as cases continue to rise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74263710","title":"Health care workers are at a breaking point ","url":"/US/video/health-care-workers-breaking-point-74263710"}