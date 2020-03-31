Transcript for Health care workers scramble for ways to increase the supply of ventilators

Now to be aspect of the crisis continuing to capture so much attention that Diana later shortage. Red alerts across the country as officials and health care workers scramble for ways to increase the supply about life saving equipment. ABC's Matt Gutman now on the grounds of one company in California where they are working intensively. To add to the nation's stockpile. We're here at bloom energy and what you're seeing here. These are basically vent to leaders from the federal government. The box is the pelican cases are empty right now because. All of them are being checked here by technicians now remarkably this company actually manufactures fuel cells so they don't really do ventilator but they are engineers and mechanics. And if he downloaded from goal will be instructions on how to make these things work. And basically figured out an assembly line and that's what you're seeing here batteries are being taken out. Because 200 that were delivered the vast majority were faulty not broken but faulty batteries were working of those 200 came from the federal government strategic national stockpile. Now what's so interesting about them is that. There are small it always thought there'd be would be v.s being rigs rolled in on carts but these are actually. Backpack sized ventilator south. Ventilator is as we know are the only proven treatment to work to help. Patients who are suffering from covic nineteen they actually sell simulated lungs on the market. But you couldn't find any so you've got. Very hard to get these days we found that punching Lou. Give the same result. They work this for an hour to make sure that they can deliver air into simulated loans and according to Joseph typically. The balloon punching bags give way before the machines which is a good sign or put into boxes if anything is missing. It's annotated. And then they're shipped out they go back to hospitals one more disconcerting thing that we just learned overnight officials here warning of the surge. That could make parts of the state especially like Los Angeles look like New York in just a few days time. All right our thanks to ABC's Mack got.

