What is the Heat Index?

More
The heat index is a calculated temperature value of how hot it feels, according to the air temperature and the amount of moisture in the air.
0:50 | 06/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is the Heat Index?
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56269462,"title":"What is the Heat Index?","duration":"0:50","description":"The heat index is a calculated temperature value of how hot it feels, according to the air temperature and the amount of moisture in the air.","url":"/US/video/heat-index-56269462","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.