Transcript for More heat in the Southwest as storms target Plains

Time now for a look at your weather for this Thursday. The current radar shows storm activity from the eastern Rockies to Kansas where damaging winds and large help possible. Drenching thunderstorms pounded much of South Carolina triggering widespread flooding the water force a day care to evacuate. Forecasters warn flash flooding could last through the weekend meanwhile scorching heat is building in the west stretching to Florida. Temperatures in Palm Springs, California could top 115. To date could be the hottest day of the year for California so Stacey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.