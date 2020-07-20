Transcript for Heat wave in Northeast and the East Coast bringing record temperatures

Time now for a look at your Monday morning whether. Another threat for severe thunderstorms stretching through the eastern Great Lakes and into parts of interior northeast this video ominous clouds from Ohio yesterday. Dangerous heat is fueling those severe storms to heat index map shows triple digits from Washington DC to Connecticut today. Checking today's high temperatures and the rest of the country the heat wave is over for the midwest eighties for Chicago and Minneapolis ninety's in Texas and New Mexico. And dry and warm in Southern California today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.