Transcript for Heavy rain, strong winds moving into Northeast ahead of weekend

That's severe storm system that we've been tracking is now bringing misery to the eastern U west of the system stretches from the Gulf Coast all the way to the Canadian border. It's bringing downpours local damaging winds and even snow in some higher elevations. The storm system spawned tornadoes in the deep south including this 1 in eastern Alabama no major damage reported here. Overnight the storm system is moving to the Atlantic coast as you can see there bringing more rain and few strong thunderstorms. And tomorrow had little pretty much be a washout for New England day weekends gun. It's good news bad had a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.