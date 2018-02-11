Heavy rain, strong winds moving into Northeast ahead of weekend

More
A large storm system moving through the Gulf Coast brought a November tornado outbreak to the region on Thursday with 16 reported tornadoes.
0:37 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy rain, strong winds moving into Northeast ahead of weekend
That's severe storm system that we've been tracking is now bringing misery to the eastern U west of the system stretches from the Gulf Coast all the way to the Canadian border. It's bringing downpours local damaging winds and even snow in some higher elevations. The storm system spawned tornadoes in the deep south including this 1 in eastern Alabama no major damage reported here. Overnight the storm system is moving to the Atlantic coast as you can see there bringing more rain and few strong thunderstorms. And tomorrow had little pretty much be a washout for New England day weekends gun. It's good news bad had a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58920611,"title":"Heavy rain, strong winds moving into Northeast ahead of weekend","duration":"0:37","description":"A large storm system moving through the Gulf Coast brought a November tornado outbreak to the region on Thursday with 16 reported tornadoes.","url":"/US/video/heavy-rain-strong-winds-moving-northeast-ahead-weekend-58920611","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.