-
Now Playing: Man jumps on whale's back to free it from fishing line
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama talks to Robin Roberts for ABC special on her new memoir, 'Becoming'
-
Now Playing: Wild shuttle ride to Queen Mary leaves passengers climbing out windows
-
Now Playing: Police search for woman dubbed 'South Park Susan'
-
Now Playing: How to keep kids safe at the school bus stop
-
Now Playing: Passengers detail panic on cruise ship that tilted to one side
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain, strong winds moving into Northeast ahead of weekend
-
Now Playing: Boy killed at school bus stop in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Man unclogs highway drain with bare hands as traffic piles up
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Adam Rippon says equality is most important to him this election
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Ben & Jerry's co-founder is inspired to vote to 'fix' tax cuts
-
Now Playing: Your Money: Best holiday shopping deals
-
Now Playing: New school bus stop accident in Florida
-
Now Playing: Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee gets help from Oprah
-
Now Playing: Storms, possible tornado move from the South to the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Google employees protest company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Vice principal attacked by students in St. Louis
-
Now Playing: Google employees walk out to protest handling of sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: The aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Florida
-
Now Playing: At least 5 fatalities during Hurricane Florence, including baby