Helicopter carrying 3 in Kauai believed to have crashed into ocean: Officials

Officials said they received a report of a helicopter crash into the ocean around 1:20 p.m. local time. The crash was reported near the Hanakoa Valley along Na Pali Coast.

July 12, 2024

