Transcript for Helicopter crash eyewitness heard 'loud, whizzing sound'

Allies bring in Shawna for Rell who is an eyewitness and Shana eight I was told that you were actually in the building when this happens. Yeah I worked at that he doesn't come out Arabic basic floor actually India. Without enough thought prayer and Eric. A lack sleeping founder of motor and I'm eager to crack and felt the pressure while. What happened when we got a small degree let me just did they ran down to fight back into Eric. While 36 flights how how tall is the building how many floors. I I think prince Al. Feet around fifty and I know the crash happened on the from our vantage point but I'm not sure her. Which are so this is shop for all stick with a Sean I have a few more questions for you but Shauna is describing the scene inside that building she was on this 36 floor. In the middle of the meeting and felt the building shake and heard the whizzing of the helicopter. Keep in mind she was some 36 he believes there are fifty sum up floors of that building and so feel it that far down the building. Gives you an idea perhaps of the impact of this helicopter making that hard landing in Chama. He said you were running down. 36 flights of stairs I gather several others were too were they able to evacuate the entire building and just describe the scene if you would on the sidewalk in and the evacuation and whether or not you saw any signs about fire that was being reported. We ran down. The third quarterback actually we felt it though they'll quickly my column are or alert. Parents. Once we got down the bottom Gary EE one. But nothing really help with so read out we're trying to. Running away from dotting the city as we were unsure act and what part but perhaps our act that our company and that morning. China for Rell who was on the 36 floor of that building somehow we're glad you're okay and co workers are OK thank you for joining us. Here this afternoon you're looking at pictures right now the smoke from the top of that building. Obviously from the fire when the helicopter made impact. Came down for that landing on top of the building. Unclear still what led the helicopter to. Force itself to make that hard landing obviously the pilot encountered some sort of trouble and it's unclear whether or not that was. Simply the weather or problems in addition to the weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.