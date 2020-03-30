Transcript for Helping Hands: Bon Jovi and his soul kitchen community dining restaurant

talking about. The same thing applying to supplies, ventilators, and all of the other stuff that goes into making a hospital work. This is going to be done, and we are now in the process of pulling it off in a complete basis. Tomorrow. Yeah, it's in the works right now, gov? Absolutely. We will do central purchasing, central stockpile rather than everyone have their own stockpile and distribute by need. We will take one more. All the way in the back. . The doctors are exactly right. The message is god bless you and thank you. We all applaud you. We are in awe of you. We are all inspired by you. We all wonder secretly, would we have the courage to really step up at a time of challenge? And they are doing it. They are doing it every day. We are all in their debt. We respect them, and we love them for what they are doing. They should have every piece of equipment that they need to do their job, and that is the least that we can do. We are all doing everything we can to make that a reality. Thank you, guys, let's go to work. Okay. So you have been listening to New York governor Cuomo from the javits center that will open as a makeshift field hospital today accepting noncovid-19 patients. We also learned 66,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 across the state, and 1218 people have died of coronavirus in the state of New York. Public and private health care systems will unite to address the issue, and also, we expect to hear from governor Murphy about the situation in new Jersey. We just learned eight patients at a nursing home have died because of covid-19 complications. We want to Ng. Everybody's got the same story to tell. So along I finished the song, I put only a verse and a chorus out on the internet to say write me a story. Tell me who you are and what you're feeling. Even as I was waiting to speak to you this morning, I was watching people singing a version of it. I was responding on social media. This will end up being the world's longest pop song. I love it, though. To see how it's organically growing. In fact, let's listen to a bit of it as you recorded it. now as they're shutting down the borders and they boarded up the schools small towns are rolling up the sidewalk one last day shift coming through I know you're feeling kind of nervous all a little bit confused . Nothing's the same this ain't a game we got to make it through it through when you can't do you do what you can this ain't my prayer it's just a thought I'm wanting to send around here we bend but don't break down here we all understand down here you can't do what you do you do what you can I'm already swaying, Jon. You say this may end up being the world's longest pop song. You've gotten a lot of response. How much response have you received from fans? Andculling what makes the cut and what doesn't make the cut into the song? Well, the record will probably -- it will be just my song. But I do with the social media is it's endless. I can sing back your verse to you or you send me your verse that you've written even if you're a novice songwriter, and I'm singing them back. I personally have seen hundreds. And I know there are many thousands. So that we're culling through. It's amazing, when you think about the truck driver, the nurse, the grocery store clerk, their point of view is unique to them. And it makes for the patchwork that is America at its best. Thank you for your time. We're definitely looking forward to the release of that song. Have a great day. Thank you. All right. Have a great day, everybody.

