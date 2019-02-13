'Hero' bystander with a gun stops shooter at dentist's office

The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly entered Dr. David Guy Dentistry in Colonial Heights, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning.
Pretty much just a domestic top issue don't know relations do know the husband laughed but do don't know any more further details. Pertaining to if they were is in the process of a divorce her if there's any other court issues or any motive for anything right now we just know it's. Domestic tat situation workplace balance he knew where he was going and entered the business with and tin of all it's a citizen. Concealed carry permit holder. That saw threat eliminated the threat posted by local law enforcement and did a really good job walks and a oh want to thank him and sold insurance office and I want. Call him a hero. Oh.

