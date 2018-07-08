-
Now Playing: Mediterranean migrant rescue sea patrols resume
-
Now Playing: New video released by family of missing Iowa jogger Molly Tibbetts
-
Now Playing: Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting
-
Now Playing: 5 people charged with trafficking $73 million in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans: Police
-
Now Playing: Fetus discovered inside empty airplane bathroom at New York's La Guardia airport
-
Now Playing: Remains of young boy found on filthy compound where authorities rescued 11 children
-
Now Playing: Georgia authorities searching for missing 19-year-old last seen jogging
-
Now Playing: Chicago reeling from wave of shootings in violent weekend
-
Now Playing: Hero cops pull trapped passenger from burning vehicle
-
Now Playing: Red tide bloom sickens dozens in Florida
-
Now Playing: Ohio judge apologizes for ordering deputies to tape defendant's mouth shut
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: U.S. sanctions on Iran restored, California's largest ever fire burns
-
Now Playing: Chicago pastors' plea to stop shooting 'carnage'
-
Now Playing: Parents of transgender teens sue to allow name change
-
Now Playing: Bat-wielding dad answers daughter's call, chases robbers
-
Now Playing: Private plane nosedives into parking lot
-
Now Playing: College student poses with gator in graduation photos
-
Now Playing: Cops describe rescuing man from a burning car
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' father believes she was kidnapped
-
Now Playing: Red tide, toxic algae spark health warnings