Transcript for Hero cops pull trapped passenger from burning vehicle

I'm Steve Ellison saw me in Atlanta. This morning Atlanta police are celebrating a group of their officers young officers who were working. The night shift who are seen in this video that has been circulated. This body camera video rescuing a young man who was trapped inside a burning car that it crashed into a pole. While on a street that's not too far from where we're standing right now the video is all three or four minutes but if you see an officer. It's also particular who had she not even graduated from police academy and run up to the car with a fire extinguisher trying to extinguish the flames. Hockey its unsuccessful but he continues. On the other side of the car is another officer who missed just 27 years old she's trying to get into the back seat. To pull the passenger who was stuck in the front seat pulled him over the front seat into the back and tell. This 26 year old man who was wounded was injured in this. Has broken bones then there's barely conscious but the officers talking to him trying to get him. To help her get an opt thought. This is all taking place as the car is on fire. And then you see the young officer in the back finally get what you loose get his foot that was stuck underneath the dashboard and get him pulled out. Out of the car safely it was a dramatic scene you can hear people yelling and screaming. In the background is there are watching all of this and all of the officers. Came from this seems safe and uninjured. But police are recognizing these officers this morning and they're getting the bank's of not just police officers but also the community here. And we understand that three people a total of three people were hospitalized. Because of this crash we do not know yet. The current conditions of those three people or whether or not they. Have yet met these officers again since this crash. I'm Steve us this army in Atlanta you're watching. ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.