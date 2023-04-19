High school classmates hold ‘Unity Walk’ to show support for Ralph Yarl

Students at Staley High School in Kansas City held a "Unity Walk" to show support for their classmate Ralph Yarl, who was shot last week after authorities say he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings.

April 19, 2023

