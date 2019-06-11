Transcript for High school football coach resigns after racist Instagram video

Fifteen seconds of fame and a wrong way it. Through in the last twelve years and markers. One fun night at the bar posted on his instead Graham calls John Hoskins his job to set the record on the boundaries. I don't mean a negative way 32 year old says that after a Friday nineteen wade he was caught up in a celebratory moment with his white and black friends. He says over the years his black friend said it was okay for him to use the word why is that. I guess you. Been around for so long. They can I'm just. Friends and nothing from it reward can be used in multiple ways Hoskins deleted the video but not before someone reported it and shared it with school administrators. Out of fear of being a distraction to the team Hoskins says the next day he wrote this one sentence letter to the schools pretzel went head coach resigning. Hoskins says football players on the majority black teen also accepted these words and your players are okay would you sing white power and in work. Then they joke around labor joke around lately walks me affair and then flee. And who should say good because you stay in its and more from Wallace slips or once a year maybe let slip that have a patent smile laugh. Besides that mean nothing from tonight the school district superintendent lashing out. The language. In the context. It's not okay. And unfortunately. Social media. We'll show you a piece of something but not all of something and this man is an adult and he should know better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.