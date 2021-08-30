High school remembers graduate killed in Kabul airport attack

A high school in Norco, California, took part in a memorial walk in tribute of past pupil Lance Cpl Kareem Nikoui, who was killed alongside 12 other U.S. service members in the Kabul airport attack.
0:29 | 08/30/21

