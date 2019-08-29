Transcript for High-speed California-to-Las Vegas train plan is a go

Some railroad tracks near the strip we'll have a new purpose. Virgin trains US say it's making its way to the West Coast in high speed rail between cities that are too close to fly into part of dry Bob O'Malley is a vice president he says the valley's growth is moving the project over. Looking to start construction in mourning mourning and in the about a three year bill. The high speed rail well being used to strip making a lot easier for visitors to access the readers stadium. EC BA's president Steve hale said the stadium is committed to at least 46 major events. There's real alignment. What the community needs from that stadium and what the raiders beat from that stadium. Hill also says the golden knights and other minor league teams from also have a positive impact. The ability to move around. Convene yet and sustainable way. For both residents they have armies. Rail line is currently trying to find the money to pay for the price tag of more than four billion dollars you drive from Las Vegas to Southern California on Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. You want an alternative and we think we can be one of those alternative. Virgin trains USA is expected to start the first phase of the quarter along the fifteen. Traveling a distance of a hundred an 85 miles nonstop at speeds up to a 150 miles per hour.

