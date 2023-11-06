Highland Park shooting suspect's dad pleads guilty

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the suspected Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooter, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct instead of beginning his trial on Monday.

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live