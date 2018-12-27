Transcript for Hiker killed after being hit in the head by falling ice

Deter green was challenging the location remote Sunday afternoon doctor Judith panther was hiking in a group of ten. On the Frankenstein cliff trail in New Hampshire's white mountains she was with her husband and sons when she was struck in the head. By a falling piece of ice the injury was severe but there rescue effort to save her valiants. One of the first bystanders to respond told me. It was a physically demanding tasks that took around thirty minutes from start to finish it was a small team effort at the top due to being climate situation of its. But everyone weeding at the bottom were eager to help once we made it down. The 57 year old Wellesley woman was carried down to a waiting helicopter. She would later passed away at the hospital. The rescue work continued. I've worked in the medical field for eight years and knew the extent of her injuries but no matter who or white. You always try your hardest for her and her family doctor pins Kerr worked as a primary care physician at tufts medical center. For more than twenty years. And in a statement house medical centers sent there are no words at a time like this. And asked colleagues to pray for doctor pins Chris Stanley this holiday season. Eleven Wellesley Julie Lewis checked WCVB. News center hi.

