Transcript for History-making NASA-SpaceX astronauts returning from International Space Station

Generically how we work we had the dragon docked on board you know transferring equipment transferring supplies we're gonna do you a fair amount of that again tomorrow when we return equipment or supplies back to earth. So most of that went exactly as we planned there was a couple little tweaks here and there but for the most part we've had pretty good pretty good luck with the with endeavor as far as are on orbit testing and perform just like it did for launch. And Rhonda do so we expect nothing different for the splashed down. Our experience up here has been a like. I think every space flight for for most of us is once a lifetime experience in the in this one probably is a great. Top or at least for me personally you know just to be able to. Live and work aboard space station. Facility that that three of us all helped build. And and during the shuttle flights. And just it has been great to be a crew member with Chris and Bob. On the day and a dated a basis supporting ISS operations supporting science supporting maintenance. The space walks the four spacewalks if these guys did the robotics that we did. I was just it just an incredible experience and one that I will absolutely never forget always chairs. I think from a weather perspective. Just like everybody else on the NASA and SpaceX team now we look forward to the the weather forecast that are coming out daily at this point and they'll even get more frequent. As we get closer to. The actual splashed down I think on launched the departure day we'll start to get you know once every six hours shall get another forecast sort of an update. So we're watching those closely mostly to maintain awareness sense and see the trends and understand what the timeline would be. If our recovery out of the water for example was delayed a little bit but we have confidence that the teams on the ground honor our of course watching that much more closely than we are. And we won't leave the space station without some good landing opportunities in front of us good splashed down whether in front of us and so. They're keeping us informed but the lion's share that work happens on the air and we don't control the weather and we know we can say appear longer there's more Chal end. I know the space station programs got more work that we can do for those. There's the PIs and other folks that have sent science appeared to the space station.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.