Hog goes wild for watermelon

More
This not-so-little piggy indulges in fruit on a farm in Tennessee.
0:49 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hog goes wild for watermelon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55065083,"title":"Hog goes wild for watermelon","duration":"0:49","description":"This not-so-little piggy indulges in fruit on a farm in Tennessee.","url":"/US/video/hog-wild-watermelon-55065083","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.