Transcript for ‘Homegrown Hate: The War Among Us’ | Streaming Tuesday at 8|7c on ABC News Live

Reality is work. They can collapse from within. Either way horrible. India Nazi skinheads to commit suicide or from the kkk. Oklahoma City too soon. It's best we just need to start talking about breeze home. Yes this is a real wake up call premieres Tuesday October 6 streaming when he received news line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.