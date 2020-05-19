Now Playing: Jersey Shore timelapse shows crowds on boardwalk

Now Playing: Family shows love to nurses who treated dad with COVID-19

Now Playing: Wife of astronaut John Glenn has died

Now Playing: Flood alerts in place across 7 states from Ohio to Carolinas

Now Playing: Frustration boils over as Connecticut begins reopening

Now Playing: Baltimore teen dies of COVID-19 inflammatory disease

Now Playing: Mama cat takes in kitten and loves her like her own

Now Playing: Brooklyn Law School graduate honors her class

Now Playing: Nurse and young patient play tic-tac-toe on a shared door

Now Playing: Make your ‘Van Dough’! How to make beautiful Focaccia bread art in your own kitchen

Now Playing: Tika Sumpter on ‘Mixed-ish,’ her new lifestyle brand Sugaberry

Now Playing: Helping hands: New York City hospital cleaning team

Now Playing: College students start ‘Farmlink’ to prevent food waste and fight hunger

Now Playing: How small business owners are pivoting to save their companies during pandemic

Now Playing: Priest dies as parishioners from his church test positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Brad Pitt congratulates Missouri State’s Class of 2020

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: When to expect cleaning supplies and disinfectant to become available again