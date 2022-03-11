'There is always a new horizon': One mother’s journey to overcome tragedy

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Michelle Hord, author of "The Other Side of Yet," on how her faith helped her heal after the murder of her 7-year-old daughter.

