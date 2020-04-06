Transcript for Horseback riders protest in downtown Houston

Leaning geek he up price are the owners of the Turkey like hiking Houston's Derek war. This restaurant is less than a mile from where lead grew up with George Floyd. Renown has been. Anger they are about ethnic community. Does look different and you know somebody. No its own and even normal it's what some years we might name him is no care that nine banks. We're part of this community if it it's. Oh. There's not much we can't back. But the only thing that we can't do is is lead by accident. And that's why the prices are working with other real writer. These men and women in airports that you sought downtown are all with different writing organized the show. It had different experiences in different lifestyle. But as sheared message to Lloyd's family. Unite here but here we get a Mecca. The show Floyd that we really are before you we don't do it every day you know when it we have to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.