-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands join George Floyd's family in Houston for peaceful protest
-
Now Playing: What George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter and her mom want the world to know
-
Now Playing: Small towns united in protest
-
Now Playing: Sharpton delivers eulogy at George Floyd’s memorial
-
Now Playing: Statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed in Richmond, Virginia
-
Now Playing: Despite homelessness, graduate becomes valedictorian
-
Now Playing: Family members of George Floyd give remarks during memorial service
-
Now Playing: North Central University announces scholarship honoring George Floyd
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff delivers moving speech at Black Lives Matter rally in her hometown
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen’s daughters on life with him: 'I saw the monster more than the man'
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen’s daughters recall the day their mother died in a house fire
-
Now Playing: Ex-wife says living with Karl Karlsen was 'terrifying'
-
Now Playing: Karl Karlsen’s family on facing him during California murder case of his first wife
-
Now Playing: After George Floyd's death, where does America go from here?
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cristobal could hit US coast Sunday
-
Now Playing: What does it mean to be anti-racist?
-
Now Playing: NBA set to approve a plan to come back this summer
-
Now Playing: NFL star quarterback Drew Brees faces backlash
-
Now Playing: Experts warn protests may lead to new COVID-19 hotspots