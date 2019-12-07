Transcript for Hospital CEO out, 23 fired over high doses, deaths

Two top executives are leaving and nearly two dozen employees are being fired from Mount Carmel health system as part of an investigation into excessive and sometimes fatal doses of painkillers. Our team has been harder work taking actions to chart a new path from out harmful and ensure this never happens again. Chief executive Ed lamb who made the announcement in this video will resign at the end of the month along with a second executives which. While a has been my privilege to lead this team and implement significant changes throughout our system already. I know that new leadership has the ability to facilitate healing and help restore trust in the organization. A Mount Carmel doctor William Hughes who has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of 25 patients given high doses of painkillers. Q so has pleaded not guilty arguing he was only trying to comfort the dying in police said it was no excuse. This breach of a doctor's oath is vile. Amy bass mother was among those who died under docked refusals care. She was all eyes today and she heard about the scientists. Guarantees the singer living and crime problems animals. Q so has been fired among those McConnell fired today are several physician nursing and pharmacy management employees. And while other nurses and pharmacists who approved or administered the drugs face no criminal charges many were referred for professional review. Doctors use a list currently out on bond awaiting his next court date Mount Carmel says it's going to do everything it can to try and move beyond this tragedy. Aaron Qatar ski ABC news New York.

