Transcript for House passes impeachment resolution

And there you have it speaker Pelosi announcing a vote on the resolution authorizing rules and procedures for the next phase in the impeachment. Inquiry this the first time that all members of the House of Representatives will go on record. On impeachment we expect it to be a largely party line vote the statement lays out rules are for those open hearings are expected in the next few weeks as well as the articles of impeachment how those would be processed. As we've said and it is not dispositive this is not the impeachment vote they're not impeaching the president right now has its say. And this is simply a process but it's a very significant milestone in this process. It is and I don't think a lot of Americans are gonna make that distinction I think this is a vote whether or not you support the president and I I think that this is going to be used in a political attack ads for people even if they just support the process and oversight. An and not necessarily the impeachment and self I think it's still make some members vulnerable which speaks to why it wasn't necessarily didn't want to smoke in the first place. But eventually switched positions on that and held it after the Republicans criticize her for process. She sure did let's take a look if we can at what's in the resolution that is on the floor right now we have a graphic. That breaks it down you can read it it's only about eight pages you can find it at abcnews.com. Other hero does it lays out in the first part how the intelligence committee. Headed by Adam shift for hold public hearings we expect in the next few weeks. They will process and release at transcripts. Of their previous depositions which as we've said are under way today they will then. Pass that evidence really there but as Terry Moran told us through the fact finding. Evidence gathering body here they will then send it to the Judiciary Committee. I headed by Jerry Nadler of New York who actually take a closer look in draft articles of impeachment those would be. The impeachment and it impeachment document really that would give voted on in the house Florida in this process Republicans are allowed to request witnesses but the catch is that they need. I democrats' approval and that process that's why we've heard so many objections on that today. And of course once it gets over to the Judiciary Committee the president's team can come into that mix are wanna bring in. Chris last oh our senior air chief investigative producer. And very experienced on the impeachment process Chris. As this goes forward in you Denver in close touch with with White House officials endorsed sources. You know are you surprised by a new willingness of so many of these witnesses to come forward in private and do you expect. That the floodgates will open once this turns public. You know I do white people White House was a little shocked at the complete disregard. That some of the the officials hunt for their their orders. However at the end of the day the White House knows a couple things. I mean not doubt it's right that when Bill Clinton was impeached his approval rating was at 70%. You know it and everybody knew it wasn't going to he wasn't gonna leave office. But I think the White House knows that at the ended that day the senate is gonna need 67. Votes that's a lot of Republican that's a lot of Democrats that are are gonna have to. Flip. And. Oldest just interrupt I'll just hold that thought for just a second because we've now crossed the threshold on this resolution you see there at the bottom of the screen 219. Votes in favor of the resolution all Democrats one independent so far no Republicans. They only needed to seventeen they're now on their way to approving those rules but a go ahead Chris. What I'm saying is that if they the White House knows that to get. Seventeen I don't know the exact number two I think it's more than that Republicans to flip over to the Democrat side. Is in the senate. Is going to be almost virtually impossible unless. Really something new is exposed in these hearings and that's why you can go back to Rudy Giuliani or I go back to whether they're whether there are more phone calls out there. What you know as as I said as we were we've reported in July 30. You know there was another phone call that trump had with president who can. What were they talking about on that call that that could be another area of inquiry so it's what we don't know yet. Which may be scares this White House and that's why I also do go back to Rudy Giuliani because I think the White House really truly doesn't know. What Rudy Giuliani was doing out there and that's what. Scares them and as we said before read you and I pres personal turning of course heavily involved in Ukraine policy. Have been out there defending the president on the phone call with Ukraine and with this approach to Ukraine is largely largely gone silent right now facing investigation. Into his own conduct but as Chris just said there are obviously key figure and a lot and stores we are we're looking at the vote here on the resolution to approve the path forward in the impeachment. Investigation led by house Democrats Nancy Pelosi is in the speaker's chair right now in the house chamber they have crossed the threshold. A 217. Votes needed out of the 432. Members in the chamber three. There are three vacancies right now in the United States house and they are well above that. Republicans holding together. 194 Republicans so far have voted no we expect the speaker. To announce the outcome of the vote here momentarily. And where does this go from here in the near term we have a number of depositions coming up but once they announce this vote. Does it do we immediately get impeached republic hearings. Well I think Mary Alice is that they were hearing mid November is is what we're expecting. You know and they're gonna have to try to lay this out. In and kind of a story fashion for the American public they have a lot of this information behind closed doors today want to be able to tell a story. As Republicans and told me if there's too much noise. Dave little make the case that you know look this is just political there's nothing here Democrats of monitor president trump out of office from day one. Nancy is that close he's going to try to build a narrative and feed it to the American public that's going to be simple easy to understand. And exit explain exactly why that she is that Democrats believe that this is a national security threat. And it does look like speaker Pelosi getting ready to announce the outcome of this vote on the resolution. To authorize. A public hearings and and a process in this investigation as we go forward let's listen. On this the ace at 232. Then aides on 196. The resolution is adopted without objection the motion to reconsider. Is laid upon the table. Where. As a gentleman from Missouri seek recognition. Request from the suspect. 41 the with entering any objection. But that attention damaged recognize. A he's heard. You know morning hear what she says I don't ever you're gonna come off. Pursuant to house resolution 656 and rye teen. The chair declares the house and a committee of the whole house on the state of the union further further consideration that they chart 823. With a gentleman from California mr. Agha. Our kindly take the chair and. A the house isn't a committee of the whole house stated you're hamper further consideration and very haven't the House of Representatives has now passed a resolution authorizing. The House of Representatives and their respective committees to proceed with their impeachment inquiry into president trump setting a course now for public hearings also. Laying out the rules for articles of impeachment let's go right to the White House for the president. I doesn't have a public schedule today he's behind closed doors Jon Karl our chief White House correspondent. And chief Washington Nationals fan I hate John first rugrats on that World Series win. But how is the president responded to this does that White House. See this as a foregone conclusion. The White House certainly saw this is a foregone conclusion there are already pointing out that this was. Eight partisan votes. That there was not a single Republican that voted in favor of of moving forward in this way. The objections largely up procedural in fact if there is anything bipartisan all was opposition to this noting the yacht a couple of Democrats of vote against it. The president has no public schedule as you mention DeVon but I do expect. That and a number of house Republicans will be coming here shortly now that this vote is done to show their support meet with the president show their support for the president. I think it's an important guides it to point out that this. Is isn't entirely partisan vote DeVon which is in contrast. To the 1998. Vote that authorized the impeachment process against the Bill Clinton in that case there were 31. Democrats that voted with Republicans to go forward with the impeachment. But the objections here. All are really on procedural grounds the Republicans are saying. That the that the president does not have the rights that he should happen they'd be Republicans want subpoena power. They did right now they have to they can subpoena witnesses but have to first get the approval of Democrats. They also want. The president's lawyers didn't to be president at all times and be able to cross examine witnesses they may be able to do that under these procedures in some cases but there's no guarantee. In all cases. But once you get me on the procedural I I don't think that this is necessarily an indication. That you will see a totally party line vote on the actual question of impeaching the president. Republicans are fearful. That there'll that there are our number in their midst maybe not a very large number but a number of house Republicans particularly those who are retiring. Who. Who feel very troubled by the president's. Actions and in in this case. The that you did that regarding the eight Ukraine the question of a quid pro quo. And you could see several Republicans ultimately vote in favor of impeachment even though today's vote was entirely party line. And John we're just seeing the president tweeting in reaction to the vote calling it the greatest witch hunt in American history borrowing a phrase he used of course. With the Robert Mueller probe but before we let you go how concerned. Is this White House about what could happen in the senate that you do get the sense that the president thinks that this is somewhat and before wrong conclusion the Democrats can hold their vote but. Are they worried at all about some of those moderate Republicans. Well look they did the feeling along the president's strongest allies is that a senate trial should not go forward they know. Are they believe they know that that the house will ultimately vote on articles of impeachment and a and approve them. What they would like to see in the senate is is a senate trial that lasts you know all of a few minutes they would like to see Mitch McConnell come forward and move. On a motion to dismiss and not go forward with the trial. What but DeVon there's no indication that that's gonna happen McConnell has been quite explicit. It's saying that did that he expects that there will be a trial full trial. In the senate and frankly. I I don't think that there would be the votes to to dismiss. Write off about you do have. A number of a moderates. Republicans it in in the senate you've got people like Mitt Romney that have been highly are critical of the president you have. Susan Collins of Maine who has talked about the importance. To have a fair process here and talked about herself as a juror going forward and in in a potential trial. Lisa Murkowski of of Alaska's or when to watch so so there is concern. That there will be a full trial in the senate what you have a full trial full impeachment trial going on. You know who knows what can happen obviously. There's very little expectation that as the facts that the facts as we know them now the political environment as we know now that there would be the required votes to remove the president from. From office but once you have an impeachment trial. It can have life of its own. And then Democrats saying they're trying to push for that debt by the end of the year or early. It's when each warrior chief White House correspondent John Karl thank you John let's go up to Capitol Hill now. Where our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is standing by she's been on this story aggressively from the start Mary. Give us your reaction to the vote today pretty much as planned we should remind everybody this is not a vote on impeachment but to chart a path forward. And you expect that your Mary that this will proceed pretty quickly. And DeVon with this vote Ed this angry now moves into the next face including moving rapidly we believe into opening hearing that this resolution will outline all of those rules going ahead it is as strong parliament largely about process but this home was also a chance to get every single member of the house. On the record. State whether they support or oppose this investigation. And while this was merely a party line them on notice that we are at least two Democrats who oppose and believe those are members. Who are vulnerable they are Democrats and in trump districts so we did expects to see a few of those members oppose this. Putting really just goes to show how quickly. The investigation is moving and how far Democrats in fact have come because of course just a few weeks ago Pelosi didn't have the votes to hold this kind of approach is resisted. Holding a formal vote on it keeps me but now obviously she's had the support and she would have done that if she didn't feel that the public was also increasingly supportive. Of this push stone DeVon things easier and they certainly feel like they are moving very quickly and now the vote I think reflects that as well. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce on Capitol Hill thank you Mary and you've done a lot of reporting on the mechanics of how what this will look like as we go forward and that's just tell our viewers now that this resolution has been approved the ground work for the next phase has been laid. I'm what we see in the intelligence committee as they. About lineup here is what we see a lot of the same witnesses they've already heard from one who witnesses be called how Lego. I think you're getting your certainly gonna see a lot of the witnesses that we've RD not heard from but it's been reported on. The only because of leaks really Evan they haven't released a lot of information so we're going to be seeing a lot of them lined up. For various public hearings I think. What we're gonna see if Democrats moving very quickly to try to wrap this up before the election year starts Republicans are gonna try to drag it out. The closer you get to an election the more you can make the argument that voters should make that decision. But I think that we're gonna start to see then chip away at sort of the lower ranking and it seemed White House staffers State Department diplomats. And they're gonna try to inch closer and closer to Trump's inner circle and it's gonna be about. What to the president now and when did he know it. And can and the White House effectively push back on these subpoenas and requests four these witnesses. From the west wing to appear on Capitol Hill court battles perhaps I had let's bring in now. A former news North Dakota senator Heidi hi camp ABC news and Trevor joins us now on the phone has been following all this very closely senator thank you. For dialing in give us your take on this a milestone in the impeachment push. Why I think perk not Nancy have to do this press speaker had to do it because she wouldn't gluten being I think are kind of narrative the the president. Basically is agreement the Pam. They've I'm I want it to you know you that you wanted to get rid of me from the beginning period that was all smoke and mere. And I think a public hearing where people can actually watch witnesses. Help the Democrats build the case for why they're doing their total. I think it it makes perfect sense will be at public opinion ship both ways but I think that the president bench. Pretty masterful. In maintaining a grievance cook him whether that holds up one. Daylight is. It kicks butt whipping all of this I think it's really question. And her real quick senator give us the take from. From trump country red states like yours North Dakota as they watch this. Play out in the middle of the country a lot of folks have told us they can't keep up what all they were Ukrainian names. And the twists and turns in the sock but. Did you get a sense that did this is sort of sinking in in India have folks in your state are taking this seriously. Why I think everybody's taking it seriously but the question here is kind of dividing a third a third a third a third who hate the president. Who would believe anything and I want this to proceed. You haven't changed their mind then you get a third who are holding fast to you know he's our guy come hell or high water we're gonna support him. And then you got a parent who weren't really thinking about what what does this mean for the republic and and I think. We've seen from different ship from people who were pro. Supporting impeachment can now questioning you look at their hearing these messages that the present sending out bulk. I think it's not a slam dunk and and I think there's a reason why the president. Appeared to be fairly panicked about their I think he's being at your numbers back that this bid. That does that number that we have seen repeatedly. This big shift toward the out we need to find out what went on. I think that's being reflected in his own private polling and travel he had met peek is obstruction and get miss peaches Greek and and you know at this point I think that's how a more powerful that they wouldn't be. Accounting method is pretty complicated. You know what can the president do win did he do it. And how do we how do we get to the bottom of this and then what you're gonna hear I think is the lack. You know yet there doesn't seem to be a lot of action dispute in all of better. Which is interesting that that the president did and I think they're clearly its stand. A statement that bet that this. Didn't that happen I think and that fence which is but what. Smart take from senator Heidi I can't of North Dakota ABC news contributor thank you so much senator for calling in Terry Moran final thought to you. Picking up where the senator left off yet so much of this at least the politics of this. Will come down to the political middle where well. Those independent voters moderate voters particularly in Rust Belt states. That the president needs to win for reelection Howell they feel about all this. And there is a lot to digest and a lot have implications to weigh especially if Ukraine policy doesn't directly impact their lives. That's true but I think senator hi camp is exactly right people are leaning in in the Rust Belt and across the country. They have a very good sense of their constitution American people they've demonstrated that over and over again throughout our history yeah live voters get a lot of slacking sometimes some political reporters have most of voters are very intelligence and when something this big happens. I think people lean and they want to know more if they have not reached the judgment it seems to me but they want to know more. I spent a few years in earlier in my career covering Jerry trial's going to courtrooms around the country and trials. As this one will be a different kind of trial of political context but nevertheless similarly structured. Trouser storytelling comp has competitions. What stories more convincing what stories more persuasive. Special when it comes to the active impeaching and possibly removing a president. Right now that the Democrats have a narrative that the president abused his power and they think they can show it. I think tonight campus right again that the group final line of defense after a lot of Santa's throne of the gears and the eyes of the public. From the trump White House will be so what it's not worth ending this presidency. That is a risky business for the president because he doesn't know how much will come out. And he doesn't know how those people in the states will see this use of their constitution. Chief national correspondent. Terry Moran thank you so much Terry for your analysis as always again in the House of Representatives taking a major step. On the impeachment inquiry into president trump moments ago voting to approve a resolution put forward by house Democrats. That will lay the path forward for the new steps in this inquiry public hearings ahead articles of impeachment. Potentially to be drafted passed to the Judiciary Committee. A major moment only the fourth time in American history. That we have had an impeachment investigation into the president of the United States we will have continuing coverage. Here on ABC news live all throughout the day and throughout this process it's great to have and clarity or senior reporter with this is well on Devin Dwyer in Washington thanks for watching. Stay with us here will be back at 3:30 eastern time poll full wrap up of reaction developments from the day in the briefing room until then. Have a good afternoon.

