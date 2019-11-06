Transcript for House set for key vote in Barr, McGahn subpoena fight

And we move on to Washington in the back and forth over the Muller reports. House Democrats voting on whether to subpoena attorney general bill Barr and former White House counsel John Magee and someone to bring in Katherine baldor is on Capitol Hill. Catherine I'm glad you're with them because there's a lot of confusion and I really need you to help us sort this out what do we know about what's happening today on the hill. And OK let's break down so really what this vote is today it happened sometime this afternoon we don't have the exact timing of it's one of the most forceful action that house Democrats have taken so far against the top administration who hasn't been. While operating with these subpoena requests so what does the of the vote specifically other related but to attorney general bill Barr and former White House counsel John again you know. As we have previously reported in covered that the House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed both of them bill Barr for a couple hundred down similar report and Donna and a former White House counsel. Fuhrman's testimony and court documents now. DOJ did not comply and began hasn't showed up or turned over any documents. This today is not performing the to hold in contempt though. Democrats have vowed to do so what it doesn't hit all the lies and Democrats to go to court to enforce these subpoenas now. The catch here is that they could go to port right out there they vote on this but the Judiciary Committee announced yesterday. At that they have this tentative deal with the Department of Justice with bill ball and went and fuel was supporting their chairman now he's sent to the Department of Justice have agreed to turn over some key evidence as it relates. Two similar report instruction. A justice. By president snow that. Deal on has delayed. At hormonal country out. Form filled by that but wasn't scheduling yet but what it also could do is delay. These going to court he's subpoenaed. They immediately going to court now we don't know what the Judiciary Committee is getting from the Department of Justice yet but as a source told me yesterday the reason they're moving forward with this vote today is quote if we don't get what. We need. We will pursue it in court of course speaking about those documents that they want from bill Barnes and I. And in when you people. Make of that congressional Democrats wanting these documents because Bob Molinari said everything that they need to know is in the report. Look I think that Democrats at least are. Apart from a little bit of caution so far this cold virus north of the Department of Justice is mulling these documents out and waves and the committee staffers who are reviewing these documents are going over to the Department of Justice it would not. Particularly clear how many documents they're getting yet what exactly. They're viewing but at least Democrats are viewing this as a step forward in terms of the Department of Justice cooperating with. With their request but it's just a matter of what they're seeing and really where they got that. All right Catherine fathers on Capitol Hill thank you so much for breaking it down we appreciate it.

