Transcript for Soon: House vote on impeachment

Here just moments away now from the House of Representatives dabbling in to vote on impeaching president trump for a second time. White House and Capitol Hill reporter Catherine folders joins us now on the fallen. And let's bring back ABC news political director Rick Klein. As we await that vote Catherine I want to start with you before we get to the impeachment hearings we have that breaking news New York mayor bill that Lazio. Just announced this city is severing all contracts at the Trump Organization. This of course is part of a larger backlash against the president follows the president's inner circle reacting to this. Yellow we haven't heard from the White House for the Trump Organization yet specifically on that there is a member in the PGA. Severed ties with trop. On Sunday the Trump Organization said in part. Quote into the breach of a binding contract that they have no right to terminate the agreement hinting at some legal action there is expected to your complete similar in response the but it. And Rick really quick what can we expect today. Well it's going to be an extraordinary day we know that bipartisan. Disapproval for the president's going to be registered and I think a lot of the a lot of the commentary is going to be stuff that is designed for the history books I think members of congress who are -- under these extraordinary circumstances recognized. That every word that they utter matters now more than ever I. Rick Klein captain fathers thank you both.

