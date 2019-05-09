Transcript for Houston family believes dog-walking app may have led to home burglary

As you can see we now have cameras inside the house we didn't before Jay plastic never thought he would need to add even more security to his home. But he sees few other options after this woman punched the gate code on Saturday night drove into his Terrell home complex. Punch the coach was garage and then the coat to his door. She and terrorists the first or get a garage. Comes up the stairs. Goes into the kitchen. It opens all of the cabinet lost his two kids and husband. Were all upstairs when they heard noises he'll put of the master bedroom door and was confronted by a burglar. With a flashlight my kids at that exact moment acts in for my husband you know Joseph grabbed the kids. And she can I just heard pounding like she was taking off downstairs. But I didn't know if there were more people on how fortunately the woman ran off captured on video and only got away with their wallets but how chic yet all those door coats. The Bostick suspect in May be a dog walker I think that we were maybe too trusting what our dog walking service which is where I believe she would have gotten a coats from I can't think of were also would have come from. The bust excuse whack a dog walking app and the company released a statement saying in part. Every service on the whacked platform is seemed short and backed by the full support of our trust and safety teen. In this case our trust of safety teen is in contact with the pet parent's and will work directly with the police department to assist with this investigation. In any way we can't. The boss it's say they're just relieved that their family is safe. And they hope whomever the burglar is she'll be caught soon. In Houston my issue I ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

