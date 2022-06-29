Howard Law School dean reacts to Harvard, UNC affirmative action cases

Danielle Holley, the dean of Howard University School of Law, spearheaded an amicus brief supporting the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live