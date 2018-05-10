Huge storm bringing flooding rain to middle of US

A massive storm is dumping rain and snow in the center of the country.
0:40 | 10/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Huge storm bringing flooding rain to middle of US
Well time now for looking your whether this Friday. Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in Pittsburgh several cars were stranded with knee deep water covering some streets the water was deep enough for this dumpster to float away. Least five people had to be rescued from their cars the water slowly receding with dry and sunny weather expected today. Looking at today's high temperatures will be fifties across the northwest eighties and Dallas Memphis and New Orleans 66 in New York. Not need to agrees in South Florida nice and hot town.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

