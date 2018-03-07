-
Now Playing: Woman calls 911 as daughter flees alligator
-
Now Playing: Protecting your kids at pool parties this summer
-
Now Playing: This human-chimp reunion will melt your heart
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: New warning about scams at gas pumps
-
Now Playing: American survivors describe Bahamas boat explosion
-
Now Playing: Police officers sing 'God Bless America' ahead of July 4th
-
Now Playing: Woman gives kidney to stranger
-
Now Playing: Lebron James expected to have $400M impact, bring 3,000 jobs to LA
-
Now Playing: FBI thwarts alleged terror plot attack during July Fourth parade
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old dies after being stabbed at her birthday party: Police
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I'm putting conservative people on' the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: No relief in sight as cities sizzle under dangerous heat wave
-
Now Playing: Trump's former lawyer says his family has his 'first loyalty'
-
Now Playing: Bouncing bear has fun with kids at St. Louis Zoo
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in alleged Cleveland terror plot, French prisoner escapes in helicopter
-
Now Playing: Young NY state trooper killed in line of duty
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michael Cohen says his family, not Trump, has his 'loyalty'
-
Now Playing: Suspect was planning July 4 terror attack, FBI says
-
Now Playing: New charges filed against Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Valedictorian mix-up leaves grad mad