This human-chimp reunion will melt your heart

More
A rescued chimp named Limbani was reunited with the humans who cared for him during the first months of his life.
0:41 | 07/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This human-chimp reunion will melt your heart

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56336816,"title":"This human-chimp reunion will melt your heart","duration":"0:41","description":"A rescued chimp named Limbani was reunited with the humans who cared for him during the first months of his life.","url":"/US/video/human-chimp-reunion-melt-heart-56336816","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.