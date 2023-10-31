Hundreds of jack-o'-lanterns line steps of Kentucky's Transylvania University

Some 500 jack-o'-lanterns flickered on the steps of Transylvania University’s Old Morrison building in Lexington, Kentucky, for the 13th annual PumpkinMania festival.

October 31, 2023

