Hunter Biden's gun case heads to the jury

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire explains Hunter Biden's legal trial thus far, why he decided not to take the stand and when the jury could reach a verdict.

June 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live