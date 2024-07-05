Hurricane Beryl downgraded to tropical storm

Now, tropical storm Beryl continues on its path, hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Quintana Roo. Mexico’s Tourism Secretary Bernardo Cueto joins the show to talk about the storm’s impact.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live