Transcript for Hurricane Dorian brings heavy rain, dangerous winds in Carolinas

Poured a short time ago winds still. Quite high there on the Carolina coast that's for our next guest joins us on the phone brigadier general Tom hunt with the North Carolina National Guard joins us Tom. I think you are so much for call and in sir what sort of damage have you been seen down there as the storm moves out and how as the guard responded. Yes sir this is operator general Tod. The north on National Guard. So let me just give you look back grammar acquit we have approximately 500. Soldiers and airmen from the National Guard. Supporting the state now local partners estate partners. Throughout the eastern regions of the united state. Specifically the North Carolina. In Wilmington right now small ground missions and then we're escorting emergency. Service vehicles delivering commodities. And helping with the civilian. Evacuations. If also been participating and swift water rescue team support. Throughout the region due to my honor and medium flooding. Our soldiers and ten airmen that are down there we have I must honored eighty vehicles in the area. And our main focus is again supporting the state local responders protecting the las and the citizens and property. State of North Carolina. General how many give us do you get us a sense of how many people had to be evacuated with the help from the guard as it. Talk and it's a few dozen people or much larger number. It's right now we're seeing small numbers a lot smaller than we did during hurricane Florence. It's good news that's good news for sure and as we look at pictures while your to talking to us sir. Did damage in North Carolina what what what do you see as being the biggest challenge. And the coming days as they recover. The biggest. Initiative we're gonna help support his communications and you know Clarence. Downed power rather eroded to perhaps it is now that best of FEMA and the state responsibility but we do have the capabilities would slow our portion teams that he's dead as well. Or deforestation. Trees that are on power laden runners have clear that up. There we know the North Carolina National Guard has been very active we've been seeing some pictures of that as well and we appreciate you taking the time to join us brigadier general Tod hunt. With the North Carolina National Guard thank you so much served.

