Transcript for Hurricane Dorian 'ready to unleash its fury' on NC

Hurricane dory it's great thing that Euro Atlantic coastline. The powerful storm lashing the southeast with massive waves and torrential downpours early more than a dozen tornadoes. Only around ripping these mobile homes to shred more than 240000. Homes and businesses without power across South Carolina. Coastal communities under mandatory evacuations north Carolina's governor urging people to get out. Get to safety. And stay there. Don't let your guard down the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage in North Carolina this. This is boarding up. Taking no chances as the same storm that battered the Bahamas. Yet somehow spear in Florida flooding parts of Charleston including the historic downtown stay off two streets. And very dangerous in Virginia the military making preparations sitting there canines further north to wait out the storm meanwhile thousands in the Bahamas facing total devastation waiting for relief and beginning the long road to recovery. Storms could be day and night. Day. And in the lives around people you may return to some degree. Here in North Carolina many areas still under a flash flood watch in warnings the storm serving at the danger bill because this area is still recovering from hurricane Florence that hit less than a year ago. A Morgan Norwood ABC news in Wilmington, North Carolina.

