Transcript for Hurricane Michael evacuee spots uncle's H-E-L-P message on satellite map

Analytical. Yeah. Saying it's you know. And it's definitely aren't Iranians. Harris non. Oh yeah and year end on the I mean and ask her. And accurate count rate in the army air or in her here. Spain Italy and English your business yeah. And cash change. He. Threw in its. Hour. Now here. In the current. Are. Really a terrible. He. Everett where. In its European my Lowell is staying. Linens they are. Where we're. It's. Genuinely. Are everywhere. I murdered eight workers. Reuters. Yeah see yeah. See you. We were. Prepared for any. Are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.