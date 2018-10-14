Hurricane Michael evacuee spots uncle's H-E-L-P message on satellite map

Amber Gee used the NOAA interactive satellite map and spotted a H-E-L-P message spelled out in logs by her uncle on the lawn of her grandmother's home.
1:49 | 10/14/18

