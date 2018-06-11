Transcript for Identical twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day

Identical twin sisters in California have something a little bit special to share. Freddie special belt crew and bell -- both gave birth Sunday night in Fresno their daughters. Are right less thing to what hours of heart about Ku is younger by about six minutes but she went into labor first on Saturday night her. Big sister followed a few hours later the same day. Birth isn't really a surprise for the sisters who say. They grew up doing everything together. Hats. Passes and cats and pets KeySpan and yes. Every week and yet everything he hadn't had remained at 615 night and I have I have my hat 848 I think. To the twins are sharing a hospital room as well this is bound me is the third child. Ballack whose first time as a mom her sister's advice can lots of rest because the baby will be crying. These names can track and Natalie tells president top with coordinating paying just he had played it this ain't here very cruel and if it didn't plant less than implant this was they had like at the same taxes just like surprised by the they have not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.