Identical twins get breast cancer diagnosis

More
Identical twins, 35, get near-identical breast cancer diagnoses just weeks apart.
1:50 | 08/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Identical twins get breast cancer diagnosis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Identical twins, 35, get near-identical breast cancer diagnoses just weeks apart.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64844758","title":"Identical twins get breast cancer diagnosis","url":"/US/video/identical-twins-breast-cancer-diagnosis-64844758"}