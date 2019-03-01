Illinois lawsuit aims to bring forward predator priests

More
The statewide initiative, "Fight for 500," seeks to uncover the identities and information about the more than 500 alleged predator priests in Illinois.
1:33 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Illinois lawsuit aims to bring forward predator priests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60142333,"title":"Illinois lawsuit aims to bring forward predator priests","duration":"1:33","description":"The statewide initiative, \"Fight for 500,\" seeks to uncover the identities and information about the more than 500 alleged predator priests in Illinois.","url":"/US/video/illinois-lawsuit-aims-bring-forward-predator-priests-60142333","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.