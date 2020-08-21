Transcript for 'I'm truly sorry,’ says 'Golden State Killer'

I listened. All you're. Statements. Each one of them. And I am. Really sorry. Everyone ever. Watching that. Because her. Defense minister. He has his desired since the beginning of this case mr. DeAngelis accepted responsibility for his crimes by pleading guilty that's even admitted uncharged crimes. Is now prepared. Statement mr. cruise. Would respect the view. Court approves of this plea. I have considered comments of counsel. The facts in this case as well as well as he overall circumstances of this disposition. At considered the defendant's age. The factor inmates currently on death row and have been so for thirty years. I've considered the fact. That there is currently a moratorium on the death penalty in California. Furthermore. This disposition does give survivors and their loved ones an opportunity to have their words heard. Not to endure the and mad animal imaginable. Emotions. That they would experience for sitting through such a trial. Finally would this resolution the California taxpayers have been saved tens of millions of dollars. For the reasons stated a quarter proves this plea however. Court is not sane than mr. DeAngelis does not deserve to have the death penalty imposed. Is merely means a court feels it would never come to pass. In truth all the parties should be commended in reaching this resolution. Where the result of this trial at a plead guilty is the same. Mr. De'Angelo Wilson and the rest of his natural life it ultimately meet his death and find them in the bill behind the walls the state penitentiary.

