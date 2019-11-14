Transcript for ‘I’m honestly terrified’ to return to school: Student

Is it going to be like for you the next time you go to school here just fifteen years old. Is this something are you scared to return to school. And how I guess your mind set and how you return to class after experiencing something like this on your campus. I'm I'm honestly chair try to go to school because I mean you never really know something like this could happen again. And I mean I had I had my parents calling me asking me if I was so cat had family. And I mean it's it's only go back to school it's gonna be heartbreaking I mean I don't know any of the people that were her yet so. It's when I find out and get him. I'm gonna cry because. I mean not only am I didn't feel really sorry for that family but if it's someone I know. I'm going to be extremely hurt and I mean you're walking around school is gonna be really sad for a lot of people because. People are gonna have to go through this and they're gonna hostage tried it. Or try to put on a smile and I mean it's just something that's breaking everyone's hard and even people who were really close to the people that were heard it's. It's going to be very different. Andrea thank you so much for talking to us today it is I don't. Extremely emotional for you would hope the best for you thanks for your input as well.

