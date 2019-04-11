Transcript for Image released of 2 people possibly connected to dead New Hampshire Couple

Investigators are turning to the public for help following the murders of a New Hampshire couple. Thousands of miles from home the bodies of James and Michelle Butler had been found buried in shallow graves. Now authorities say they want to speak to Q persons of interest. An unidentified male and female and releasing this photo showing the man with large gauge earrings and distinctive tattoos. We just know that they might have come in contact with the victims were trying to develop further leads so at this point we just want to find out. Who these people are hand. Talk with them about facts of the case. The man in the newly released photo is believed to have been seen driving to butler's vehicle. Authorities say they spotted the couple's pickup truck and trailer at a border crossing in Mexico on October 21 the couple was reported missing October 23. In four days later police made the gruesome discovery. After their cell phone pained on Padre island there last known location. And then onto these beaches even alone and was never afraid but now. I can see that we need to eat pray. The butlers were avid road trippers taking part time jobs to fund their travels the family saying the couple was planning to soon head to Florida. We're hoping to find we're responsible and get an answer why something like us and them especially because they were the type of people so open their hearts and homes to everybody. Investigators say they still had many unanswered questions they haven't yet determined if the butlers were the victims of the targeted attack or if they were just the wrong place at the wrong time. Cover all ABC news New York.

