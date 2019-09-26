How you can impact climate change

More
As the global climate crisis becomes more and more dire, scientists and environmental activists are turning to the public to help effect change before it's too late.
1:12 | 09/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How you can impact climate change
Yeah. Yeah. Pain okay. I. It's. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"As the global climate crisis becomes more and more dire, scientists and environmental activists are turning to the public to help effect change before it's too late.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65890155","title":"How you can impact climate change","url":"/US/video/impact-climate-change-65890155"}