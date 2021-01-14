Transcript for Inauguration Day security threats

Law enforcement is on higher alert ahead of inauguration day for protecting DC isn't the only concern. State capitals across the country are facing threats of arms protests in the next few days. Former FBI special agent Brad Garrett joins me now for more on the security preparations. Under way I'm Brad thanks for being here you know we heard for the first time today preliminary plan. Saying the entire National Mall will be close on inauguration day now that's for people. Normally watch the inauguration so what does that tell you about the level of these security threats in the level of preparation. All I can tell you I walked down the fourteenth street. Yesterday morning. Endeavors this seven foot fence on each side of it so that's fourteen blocks from the capitol. Tune to your point it is basically covering the National Mall. So I think the real issue here is going to he. When you look at special events where there's a Super Bowl or anything else there are these rings of security. You have to work your way through this range to ultimately get to the capital which in effect. If you're protestor. You're never gonna make it through that first drink so my sense would be if we have a conflict. A violent conflict it's going to be in that outer perimeter between probably the DC police. May be the capitol police may be a park police depending on where it is. Com but if it's not gonna be the day if you're protesters who tried to do anything significant. Nothing close obviously to last Wednesday. Not my next question actually is what happens after. Inauguration week and how do you differ between our tell the difference I should say as an investigator between. People who just want to make their voices heard vs people who want to be violent. Wealthy exactly. And the problem obviously is that last week collapsed Wednesday. You had people basically that work. But the security was so before they were able to push through it there was no back. My concern is that puts it we go a week or two. And London and an armed group. Decides to take all into one of these state capitals once the security is reduced. I mean I think he could really cause some serious damage before they were stopped. They ended the little spaces all people who want to commit violent acts tend to look for soft targets. I think ideally that's going to be a State Capitol. And Brad it's been over a week now since that siege on the capital building. When you look at the arrests made so far the evidence seized so far what kind of insight. Continue draw on how this happened. So you have a number of groups would fit sort of diverse philosophies. Problem that you keep murders. To the proud boys to Q and on his. Do they talk to each other perhaps there were a number of people but the seeds that were talking on walkie talkies. Seattle body armor they were very directed almost like military or law enforcement perhaps strange folks. They were there for serious business and the rest of folks I think just sort of when one along for the ride. And. I think page you see the next attempt to commit a violent act and believe in being more organized. Do that you get some sort of an outsider foreign influence I don't know what's all this stuff the FBI and others are looking now. Obviously was collecting intelligence to publicly hat off. A future attack but let's face it. They're going to encrypted apps and I will tell you that's a big step backward for law enforce it because of that this that much more difficult. To get court orders and actually start listening. To what people are saying so there's been a lot of talk now. Out social media banning president trump for example and many others do you think that's a bad idea or hurts investigators' ability to keep track for some of these people. Well I think it's probably was needed to be done. Because it gave them basically a public wide open forum to recruit. To state whatever they wanted to state. And now you're gonna into her we have ended up in them in. Telegram the other sorts of encrypted pass. Where I think groups probably will focus whether it's what a program that might be let's just say the oath keepers. And so hidden and encrypted. They're probably going to start planning to do whatever they're going to do next and so unless you have sources in that group. A new law enforcement obviously has to come up both probable cause to be able to actually get a court order to listen. Work look at what they're writing to each other. So. I see it as a potential problem on our part insurmountable. But it's going to be an issue. And hopefully not insurmountable Brad Garrett thank you.

