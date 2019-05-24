Infant dies after being left in day care van for hours

More
A Florida day care owner was arrested on child neglect charges on Wednesday after a baby girl died in a scorching hot van outside of the facility.
0:41 | 05/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Infant dies after being left in day care van for hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A Florida day care owner was arrested on child neglect charges on Wednesday after a baby girl died in a scorching hot van outside of the facility.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63243904","title":"Infant dies after being left in day care van for hours","url":"/US/video/infant-dies-left-day-care-van-hours-63243904"}