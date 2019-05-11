Transcript for New info in Trump defamation lawsuit

There's new cell phone records from a defamation case. That were obtained that shows calls between the president in a form is a per a former apprentice. Contestant who alleges she was sexually assaulted by him so I wanna bring in Erica terse ski to give us more. What exactly happened here. This has been a long running case involving some reserve those who was a contestant on the apprentice and Donald Trump. Who and and and she was one of a number of women during the campaign who accused. Donald Trump. Of sexual assault he denied it. And then summer zero said he defamed her by calling her a liar and she decided to sue she's been pressing this case the president's been fighting it but it's gone forward. And now we've obtained. Some new evidence in the case that the Trump Organization was forced to turn over. Cell phone records that put the president. At the Beverly Hills Hotel where in late twenty 2072008. Summers ever say she was sexually assaulted and so to her attorney these cell phone records are corroborating evidence that she's been telling the truth. Yes so I I guess what everyone wants to know is you know what happens from here I mean she's this these cell phone records or Al. Do they move forward does he have to testify like what happens. So interestingly the cellphone records for sort of the last piece of evidence that Summers here Bos had been seeking to Trump Organization also turned over calendar entries. N and other records from their files. That summer's air boasts as corroborate her account of where Donald Trump was at the time of the sexual assault who we was talking to even when he orders for room service. As summer's air hose has said. And we're not sure that this case is actually going to make it to a trial. However. The two sides have agreed that by the end of this month. President trumps legal team needs to provide for possible dates for a deposition. To take place by the end of January. Think about it the sitting president of the United States having to be deposed. In this defamation case a New York it would be unprecedented while. They're so much going on there's so many investigations involving the president. Another defamation case was just filed yesterday by the author Eugene Carroll who said that president from defamed her when denying. Sexual assault there's all the matters about his tax returns in criminal court. And of course his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in the allegations swirling around two of his associates. In federal court. It's a lot going on and it's stressful. Eric deters ski keeping a straight on all of this we appreciate it thank you thank you so much.

